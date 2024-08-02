ON24 Integrates with 6sense
ON24, providers of an engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, has integrated with 6sense, allowing joint customers to use ON24 first-party engagement data and 6sense intent data to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at scale.
By combining 6sense intent data with the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform's personalization-at-scale capabilities, which is part of its AI-powered ACE solution, ON24 customers can do the following:
- Implement an integrated account-based marketing strategy across digital channels, including webinars, virtual events and content hubs.
- Build dynamic segments of high-priority audiences using ON24 first-party engagement data and 6sense intent data.
- Scale hyper-personalized experiences with targeted interactions and tailored content to unique audience segments across ON24 experiences.
- Orchestrate campaigns and buying journeys that become more personalized with greater engagement and buying intent.
- Improve account targeting, lead quality and conversion with the right calls-to-action and content to the right accounts at the right time.
"In today's competitive marketplace, personalization at scale is imperative for high-performing B2B sales and marketing teams to differentiate experiences for their audience while also driving cost-efficient revenue results for their businesses," said Steve Sims, vice president of product at ON24, in a statement. "By adding 6sense to our robust ecosystem of integrations, we continue to advance our platform's AI-powered ACE capabilities, enabling our customers to dynamically target and tailor interactions with the audiences that matter most."
"Personalization is key to effectively engage B2B buyers," said Saima Rashid, senior vice president of marketing and revenue analytics at 6sense, in a statement. "By activating insights from 6sense intent data with ON24 segmentation and personalization capabilities, marketing leaders can deliver relevant experiences across the buyer journey at scale. This tailored approach not only enhances engagement but also significantly boosts conversion rates and accelerates pipeline growth."