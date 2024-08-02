ON24 Integrates with 6sense

ON24, providers of an engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, has integrated with 6sense, allowing joint customers to use ON24 first-party engagement data and 6sense intent data to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at scale.

By combining 6sense intent data with the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform's personalization-at-scale capabilities, which is part of its AI-powered ACE solution, ON24 customers can do the following:

Implement an integrated account-based marketing strategy across digital channels, including webinars, virtual events and content hubs.

Build dynamic segments of high-priority audiences using ON24 first-party engagement data and 6sense intent data.

Scale hyper-personalized experiences with targeted interactions and tailored content to unique audience segments across ON24 experiences.

Orchestrate campaigns and buying journeys that become more personalized with greater engagement and buying intent.

Improve account targeting, lead quality and conversion with the right calls-to-action and content to the right accounts at the right time.