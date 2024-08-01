 SupportLogic Acquires xFind

SupportLogic has acquired xFind, a precision-guided retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) knowledge technology provider, for an undisclosed amount.

SupportLogic has integrated xFind’s technology into its Support Experience (SX) management platform. xFind will allow SupportLogic customers to ask simple questions that query any organizational data source, such as CRM systems and knowledge bases, and provide a concise, accurate answer in real time.

"SupportLogic's mission is to improve the support experience for both support agents and customers," said Karan Sood, chief product officer of SupportLogic, in a statement. "xFind precision-guided RAG architecture offers a compelling solution for delivering fast, accurate answers for technical searches, while enhancing collective knowledge. I'm proud to welcome xFind to the SupportLogic family."

"We are very excited to be joining SupportLogic," said Sariel Moshe, co-founder and chief product officer of xFind, in a statement. "We are in the early stages of AI market adoption for companies with complex support to improve service quality and efficiency, and the market opportunity is massive. One of the most exciting use cases for AI is to utilize knowledge garnered directly from support interactions to solve customer issues in real-time and turn the support process into proactive knowledge creation."