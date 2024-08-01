Innovid Launches Harmony Frequency

Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV, linear, and digital, has launched Harmony Frequency, a holistic frequency management solution for CTV and digital advertising.

Harmony Frequency provides frequency intelligence across companies' entire media portfolios before they bid. Powered by Innovid's ad server, it sees every impression, publisher, platform, device, and household and provides rich data signals integrating frequency management insights directly into programmatic buying strategies.

"As viewers, we know all too well that seeing the same ad over and over again leads to creative burnout and annoyance with the brand and the platform or app it was delivered on. As a trusted tech platform for the world's largest advertisers, we also know how overexposure leads to waste, hurts performance, and damages brand reputation," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid, in a statement. "With Innovid's universal view of the CTV and digital ecosystem, we are the thread that ties it all together. We can and have solved frequency management. Harmony Frequency is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of CTV and digital advertising for all."