5 Strategies for Keeping Your Customers Feeling Valued

You wait on hold. You’re transferred, then dropped. You dial back only to be forgotten again—the purgatory of customer support. We’ve all been stranded there with our problems.

My husband visited this no-man's land, waiting on the delivery from a major U.S. home improvement company of 32 concrete blocks and 32 bags of paver base as the foundation for a chicken coop, so this former city girl can have fresh eggs daily.

He had paid extra for a smaller delivery window—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. instead of any time during the day. He had a big to-do list for the day. Concrete was a footnote to a full schedule. He got a text saying he was second on the delivery route, then another text notifying him that the load wouldn’t be delivered that day. What?

He called the 800 number, got put on hold, transferred, and dropped. No one on the other end of the line could see his face, but I could. And in that moment, I thought of how the tension in his brow, the exasperated exhale, and his strained silence as he endured soulless thank-you-for-your-patience music represents millions of people every day. This is you, too, right? It’s all of us.

You are a customer, and you are important! This is your life, and stresses pile up like laundry coming in much faster than your hands can fold. You don’t have time for some company’s glitches, some stranger’s bad day. You pay a business to keep a promise. So keep it!

But you run into unhelpful or rude representatives, complicated processes, a lack of transparency in pricing or terms of service, no concern for your feedback, and inconsistent experiences—the food was great last month, lousy today. You were treated with such courtesy and respect at your favorite clothing store by a sales representative, then the one last week at the same store seemed annoyed by your request for help because she was too busy talking with a coworker.

Businesses spend a fortune on advertising to draw customers in, but they frequently fail to focus on customer support once they’ve gotten paid, losing massive revenue as repeat business flocks to competitors.

As a consumer, think of where you spend your money. You’re always asking: What’s the value here? And value fluctuates, right? Stocks don’t permanently sit at one number. A company’s value to us doesn’t either. We’re always looking for evidence of slippage or a better deal.

As a business owner, you should always remember that you’re not really selling a product. Customers are investing in an experience, a feeling, a vision of what that product will bring to their lives. From the first interaction, you have the opportunity and responsibility to guide them on a journey. Your business relies on customers feeling validated by choosing you. When they suspect you don’t care, and then you provide evidence affirming that suspicion, goodbye customer. Don’t let this happen!

Here are five strategies to keep your customers feeling affirmed and valued:

1. Focus First on Employees

Perhaps you wanted a sexier first tip—something quick and easy. But the first key to earning customer loyalty is developing good employee relations, which takes a lot of planning. A business where employees feel unappreciated, mistrusted, and unheard will inevitably pass that vibe on to customers. Everything in your business begins with your core values. As a business owner, you must determine how people will be treated and whether bad behavior will be addressed. The more you slip in this way, the more your employees will follow that example. The more you shine, the more your employees will, too. Develop an employee value plan alongside your customer value journey. Let them see how they will develop and improve by staying on your team.

2. Train Your Employees to be Mindful and Available

All your employees need to be mindful of customers’ emotions and be available to transform bad moments into good ones for those you serve. Encourage your team to apply the Golden Rule in every customer interaction, asking themselves, “How would I feel if I were the customer in this situation?” This empathetic approach can help your employees better understand and respond to customer needs, concerns, and emotions. Train your employees to give their full attention to each customer, taking the time to fully understand their unique situation and perspective before offering solutions or advice. Encourage them to ask clarifying questions, paraphrase the customer’s concerns to ensure understanding, and maintain a friendly, professional tone throughout the conversation. The first step in all good relations is ensuring the other person feels heard and understood.

3. Offer Exceptional Post-Purchase Support and Resources

Your relationship with your customers doesn’t end at the point of purchase. That’s only the beginning. Provide comprehensive post-purchase support and resources to help them get the most value from your products or services. This includes onboarding guides, video tutorials, webinars, or one-on-one coaching sessions. Reach out to customers after their purchase to ensure they’re satisfied and to offer any additional assistance they may need.

4. Aggressively Pursue Feedback

Regularly assess your customers’ loyalty and satisfaction using a variety of metrics and feedback channels. This can include Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys, customer satisfaction (CSAT) ratings, retention rates, and social media sentiment analysis. Use this data to identify areas for improvement and track the impact of your customer retention efforts over time. Continuously refine your strategies and tactics based on your learning, and communicate your progress and improvements to your customers. Demonstrating a genuine commitment to their feedback and satisfaction can build trust and loyalty that will keep them returning to your business for years.

5. Budget for an Annual Surprise

Set aside part of your annual advertising and marketing budget for your loyal customers and show your appreciation with an annual surprise. This could be a unique holiday gift for clients, an exclusive offer, or a personalized experience. Send a handwritten thank-you note expressing gratitude for the customer’s continued support and loyalty. Give loyal customers early access to new product launches, sales events, or special collections before the general public. Budget for these gifts and be creative. The unexpected gesture will make customers feel valued and strengthen their emotional connection to your brand.

I’m thinking of my husband’s frustrated face, the concrete blocks, and the big picture of customer service. How a company treats its customers lays the groundwork for the entire relationship. When that foundation is shaky and the blocks aren't delivered with care and attention, customer loyalty begins to crumble.

But companies that prioritize the customer experience at every angle build something that can stand the test of time—not a purgatory or an island where customers feel stranded, but a familiar place worth visiting again and again. Build that place for others one block at a time. Make customers feel at home.

At our home, the blocks finally arrived, and a local store employee named Pam reached out and went the extra mile to make things right after the botched delivery. So we’ll be back. Maybe Pam likes fresh eggs. Well soon have plenty!

Anne Lackey is the co-founder of HireSmart Virtual Employees, a full-service HR firm helping others recruit, hire, and train top global talent. She can be reached at anne@hiresmartvirtualemployees.com.