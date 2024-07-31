Birdzi Launches VISPER Live for Shopper Outreach

Birdzi, a supermarket customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today launched VISPER Live for shopper engagement and outreach.

VISPER Live allows grocers to connect with a wide range of customer profiles on a continual basis with highly personalized offers. Capabilities include the following:

The ability for grocers to tailor unique outreach to custom audiences. VISPER Live runs continuously to generate new campaigns and engage with multiple defined audiences on a weekly basis.

Intelligently responsive campaigns leveraging retailers' entire catalogs, historical purchasing patterns, and proprietary KIC scores, an individualized shopper quality index developed by Birdzi, VISPER Live generates the most valuable promotions for each shopper. Personalized offers seamlessly appear in both mobile and desktop coupon galleries, allowing shoppers to access their discounts.

Complete retailer controll over how VISPER Live runs within their operations, ensuring that the solution can be thoughtfully molded toretailers' specific goals and needs.