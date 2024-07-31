Phreesia Now Available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace

Phreesia, a provider of patient intake, outreach, and activation solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has made its technology available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace and can be integrated with the Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR).

Organizations that use the Oracle Health EHR will now be able to leverage Phreesia solutions, including appointment scheduling, patient registration, consent management, revenue cycle management, clinical intake workflows, and referral management.