Phreesia Now Available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace
Phreesia, a provider of patient intake, outreach, and activation solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has made its technology available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace and can be integrated with the Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR).
Organizations that use the Oracle Health EHR will now be able to leverage Phreesia solutions, including appointment scheduling, patient registration, consent management, revenue cycle management, clinical intake workflows, and referral management.
"We are proud that Phreesia is now available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace, allowing us to help even more patients navigate through their care journey," said Evan Roberts, Phreesia's chief operating officer, in a statement. "Phreesia's participation in Oracle Healthcare Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Phreesia. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies to help us achieve our business goals."