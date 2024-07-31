Acquia Launches Multi-Experience Operations

Acquia, a provider of open digital experience software, has released Multi-Experience Operations, an enhancement to Acquia Cloud Platform that combines the Drupal CMS platform's multisite architecture with Acquia Cloud Next.

The Acquia Cloud Next infrastructure, which is powered by Kubernetes and enhanced with Acquia's unique optimizations for Drupal, provides the following:

Dynamic auto-scaling for cloud capacity in seconds to accommodate periods of high load;

Secure container-based software isolation to ensure applications always have the resources they need to operate efficiently;

Maximal application performance that delivers up to five times the throughput of databases running on more traditional MySQL server deployments; and

Self-healing infrastructure that automatically ensures cloud capacity is always healthy and performant.