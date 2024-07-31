Envoy Introduces Virtual Front Desk

Envoy, provider of an integrated workplace platform, has released Virtual Front Desk for companies to remotely staff multiple locations, streamline vendor management, and extend visitor management capabilities. Virtual Front Desk welcomes, assists, and registers visitors, even when staff is not physically present.

Envoy's Virtual Front Desk offers the following capabilities:

"Virtual Front Desk today is a centrally managed video call system," said Larry Gadea, founder and CEO of Envoy, in a statement. "But where we're taking it will be even more powerful. VFD will be much more personalized to the exact person interacting with it and become much more context-aware of what's going on around them. I see VFD becoming like a scalable personal assistant for everyone in the workplace, allowing extreme levels of efficiency, safety, and convenience."