Envoy Introduces Virtual Front Desk
Envoy, provider of an integrated workplace platform, has released Virtual Front Desk for companies to remotely staff multiple locations, streamline vendor management, and extend visitor management capabilities. Virtual Front Desk welcomes, assists, and registers visitors, even when staff is not physically present.
Envoy's Virtual Front Desk offers the following capabilities:
- The same person or team to support guests at multiple offices across geographies and time zones.
- The ability for visitors to self-serve the sign-in process and get assistance from a real person, even at unstaffed front desks or after hours.
- Compliance requirement enforcement via virtual assistance and oversight at unstaffed entries. When paired with Envoy Visitors, companies can maintain an up-to-date digital record of everyone entering every workplace location.
- Integration with comprehensive visitor management systemswith security features like invite approvals, ID verification, digital non-disclosure agreements, block lists, access control integrations, and more.
- The ability to notify remote front desk staff of incoming visitor calls via their preferred channel, including SMS, email, Slack, or Teams.
"Virtual Front Desk today is a centrally managed video call system," said Larry Gadea, founder and CEO of Envoy, in a statement. "But where we're taking it will be even more powerful. VFD will be much more personalized to the exact person interacting with it and become much more context-aware of what's going on around them. I see VFD becoming like a scalable personal assistant for everyone in the workplace, allowing extreme levels of efficiency, safety, and convenience."