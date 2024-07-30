Persado Adds GenAI and Segmentation Capabilities

Persado has released generative artificial intelligence technologies for companies to create content at scale, along with 20 pre-built marketing segments that speed message generation.

"Persado engages about 64.4 million unique adults in the U.S. each year, with 15 percent representing Gen Z or audiences of a similar profile," said Persado President and Co-founder Assaf Baciu in a statement. "We have woven this deep experience into our Motivation AI platform's new segments capabilities, enabling brands to quickly generate copy that is authentic and outperforms human-authored message variants. By pinpointing the words and phrases that best engage, upsell, and retain customers in key segments, brands unlock greater productivity and a new lever for growth."

Persado generative AI helps companies tailor content for each segment by defining user attributes, using pre-built segments, or both. Data and marketing leaders can also upload pre-existing segment documentation to define and create custom segments based on unique customer attributes, such as brand engagement (customer value, engagement frequency, or loyalty status) or spending behaviors (product preferences or affinity, purchase frequency, etc.).