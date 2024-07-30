MiQ to Acquire Pathlabs

Programmatic media partner MiQ plans to acquire Pathlabs, a provider of end-to-end digital media execution services to independent agencies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pathlabs manages everything from planning to reporting of performance-based, paid advertising campaigns.

"With more than $25 billion in digital ad spend handled by independent agencies in the U.S. today and a meaningful portion of that outsourced to managed service providers, we see tremendous opportunity to capitalize on such a rapidly growing segment of our addressable market," said Charlie Neer, co-CEO of MiQ, U.S., in a statement. "To do this effectively, we require a partner like Pathlabs that is trustworthy, agile, and who shares in our unwavering commitment to client success." "Pathlabs has built an impressive business by delivering exceptional service and results for independent agencies, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the MiQ family to further this journey," Erin Madorsky, co-CEO of MiQ, U.S. added. "By arming their experts with solutions that elevate their offerings, enhance insights, and drive even greater success for clients, we'll open a new chapter for both of our companies and jointly help redefine what's possible in the programmatic advertising ecosystem." "By combining our deep expertise in servicing independent agencies with MiQ's cutting-edge technology, global partnerships, and programmatic prowess, we're empowering our clients with advanced tools and talent that will significantly up-level the way independent agencies navigate the digital advertising ecosystem," said William Lapointe, CEO of Pathlabs, in a statement. "Together, we'll deliver insights, performance, and value that enable our clients to achieve extraordinary results."

The acquisition of Pathlabs follows MiQ's previous acquisitions of Grasp, Samba, and AirGrid. Pathlabs will retain its brand identity and operate as an independent business unit under MiQ's ownership.