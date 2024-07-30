impact.com, Launches impact.com/advocate

impact.com, a partnership management platform provider, today launched impact.com/advocate, a customizable customer referral marketing solution that empowers companies to engage customers with tailored offers.

The new solution builds on impact.com's 2023 acquisition of SaaSquatch, a provider of customer referral software. The native integration of SaaSquatch's offering with impact.com's platform allows companies to leverage customer referrals via impact.com's suite of tools and technologies.

With impact.com/advocate, companies will be able to do the following:

Build programs that fit their unique strategy and business goals.

Offer rewards and incentivize participation by gamifying their programs with leaderboards and reward exchanges.

Create on-brand referral experiences and embed them at top conversion points in the customer journey.

Review and optimize program performance with impact.com's tracking and analytics capabilities.