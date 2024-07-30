impact.com, Launches impact.com/advocate
impact.com, a partnership management platform provider, today launched impact.com/advocate, a customizable customer referral marketing solution that empowers companies to engage customers with tailored offers.
The new solution builds on impact.com's 2023 acquisition of SaaSquatch, a provider of customer referral software. The native integration of SaaSquatch's offering with impact.com's platform allows companies to leverage customer referrals via impact.com's suite of tools and technologies.
With impact.com/advocate, companies will be able to do the following:
- Build programs that fit their unique strategy and business goals.
- Offer rewards and incentivize participation by gamifying their programs with leaderboards and reward exchanges.
- Create on-brand referral experiences and embed them at top conversion points in the customer journey.
- Review and optimize program performance with impact.com's tracking and analytics capabilities.
"Today's modern buyer no longer trusts conventional advertising techniques; they're seeking out reviews and recommendations from people they can trust and searching social media where they can see the product being used," said David Yovanno, CEO of impact.com, in a statement. "And we're seeing that referrers aren't just making recommendations for their own benefit, but they're altruistically helping their network access great products and benefits. It's a type of partnership that feels less transactional and driven more by genuine care and connection, which adds a unique depth to our offering. With the launch of impact.com/advocate, brands can access a seamlessly integrated referral partnership solution that empowers them to engage their customers authentically through tailored referral programs, all while allowing them to manage all their partnerships — traditional affiliates, influencers, media publishers, other businesses and now customer referral marketing — from one, unified platform."