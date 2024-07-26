MessageGears Enhances Real-Time Analytics

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has enhanced its analytics suite to provide comprehensive insights into customer behavior and campaign performance directly from companies' data warehouses.

"The ability to measure and adjust customer engagement efforts with a complete view of a brand's internal enterprise data is tantamount to success for any organization," said Elizabeth Weddle, director of product marketing at MessageGears, in a statement. "These enhancements to our analytics suite allow enterprise marketers to self-serve on their entire dataset, turning data from all of their internal tools into powerful intel to drive loyalty and engagement."