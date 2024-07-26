Gopuff Launches In-House Ads Platform

Gopuff has launched an in-house ads platform with custom-built artificial intelligence models accounting for more than 1,000 real-time variables and intelligent and predictive tools for objective-based buying, personalized audience targeting recommendations, bid optimization, and more.

The Gopuff Ads Platform takes into account each customer's shopping behavior, previous purchases, the time of day, localized product popularity, and 1,000 other data points to surface the most relevant advertisement and product for that individual, in that moment.

Features of the GoPuff platform include the following:

Objective-Based Buying, whether an advertiser is looking to increase household penetration, drive loyalty through lapsed buyers, or convert new-to-brand customers.

Bid Optimization, automatically adjusting bids in real time based on the potential for conversion. The platform increases bids for highly relevant shopping queries likely to convert to sales and decreases bids for less impactful placements.

Robust & Predictive Audience Targeting powered by AI to help segment and target audiences based on past purchase history, time of day, geographic regions, and behavioral and contextual data.

Actionable Insights, to view and analyze campaign performance across all audiences, regardless of campaign targeting.

A custom-built interface to view campaign performance at a glance, dive deeper to understand performance across audiences, build new campaigns, or view the entire customer journey.