Serviceaide Launches ChangeGear Digital Service Platform

Serviceaide, a provider of modern IT and business service management solutions,?today launched its ChangeGear Digital Service Management Platform to automate conversations and provide support for both the end user and support analyst.

Through integrated artificial intelligence, the ChangeGear Digital Service Management Platform includes packages to meet the needs of diversebusiness objectives. The ITSM package offers advanced IT functions, such as change management and asset management, with advanced generative AI-based Virtual Agent and knowledge management. For enterprise-wide service and support, a package includes all of the features in ChangeGear IT Digital Management plus business process automation, no-code module creation, knowledge federation, and genAI productivity with Luma Copilot.

The ChangeGear Digital Service Platform integrates the following capabilities:

GenAI Virtual Agent with Knowledge Management, for delivering and creating relevant content to meet a broad range of inquiries.

Copilot, an AI-driven feature that provides additional capabilities to assess situations, summarize tickets, and provide recommendations.

An improved workflow with an updated graphic user interface and designer to create and manage automated workflows.

Orchestration Engine, with a new module that enables modelling, analyzing, measuring, and automating business processes.

An enhanced mobile app on Apple and Google Play stores.