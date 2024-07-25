Aionic Digital Partners with MoEngage
Aionic Digital, a provider of artificial intelligence technology consulting and systems integration solutions, is partnering with MoEngage, a customer engagement platform, and has joined the MoEngage Catalyst Partner Program.
This partnership aims to integrate advanced communication automation tools. Aionic Digital will incorporate MoEngage's advanced, AI-powered customer engagement solutions into its composable digital ecosystems to help clients automate and optimize communication strategies.
"At Aionic, our focus is on designing, building, and managing composable digital commerce, content, and communication systems for brands that want to win in the digital age," said Yaron Benjamin, CEO of Aionic Digital, in a statement. "We believe MoEngage is a must-have tool for clients in their digital maturity and focus on efforts to engage, retain, and win back customers."
"This partnership with Aionic will help brands enhance their digital maturity by utilizing our collective expertise of data analytics, AI-powered engagement capabilities, and building and managing composable digital commerce, content, and communication systems," said Sanjay Kupae, head of alliances and partnerships at MoEngage, in a statement.