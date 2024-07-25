Aionic Digital Partners with MoEngage

Aionic Digital, a provider of artificial intelligence technology consulting and systems integration solutions, is partnering with MoEngage, a customer engagement platform, and has joined the MoEngage Catalyst Partner Program.

This partnership aims to integrate advanced communication automation tools. Aionic Digital will incorporate MoEngage's advanced, AI-powered customer engagement solutions into its composable digital ecosystems to help clients automate and optimize communication strategies.