Eltropy Launches Safe-AI Suite

Eltropy, a provider of conversation platforms for community financial institutions, has released the Safe-AI suite, which includes AI Agents, AI Assistants, and AI Intelligence, to enhance service and operational efficiency and provide better conversation intelligence for credit unions and community banks.

Eltropy's AI Agents function as intelligent digital agents on websites and voice channels, providing members with information by analyzing and interpreting content. The agents can handle more than 60 percent of common member inquiries. With the latest update, members can use generative AI to navigate websites and find suitable financial products. Customers gain self-service capabilities with the option to transfer to a human agent without needing to re-authenticate or restart the conversation.

AI Assistants, developed for employees, offer quick access to internal knowledge bases.

AI Intelligence offers tools for analyzing and improving interactions. It transcribes, summarizes, and evaluates nearly all member or customer conversations, providing customizable analytics that align with specific metrics for deeper insights into the factors influencing customer satisfaction and net promoter scores, enhancing tracking and management capabilities for executives and contact center managers.