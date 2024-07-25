Eltropy Launches Safe-AI Suite
Eltropy, a provider of conversation platforms for community financial institutions, has released the Safe-AI suite, which includes AI Agents, AI Assistants, and AI Intelligence, to enhance service and operational efficiency and provide better conversation intelligence for credit unions and community banks.
Eltropy's AI Agents function as intelligent digital agents on websites and voice channels, providing members with information by analyzing and interpreting content. The agents can handle more than 60 percent of common member inquiries. With the latest update, members can use generative AI to navigate websites and find suitable financial products. Customers gain self-service capabilities with the option to transfer to a human agent without needing to re-authenticate or restart the conversation.
AI Assistants, developed for employees, offer quick access to internal knowledge bases.
AI Intelligence offers tools for analyzing and improving interactions. It transcribes, summarizes, and evaluates nearly all member or customer conversations, providing customizable analytics that align with specific metrics for deeper insights into the factors influencing customer satisfaction and net promoter scores, enhancing tracking and management capabilities for executives and contact center managers.
"Eltropy AI is specifically designed for the credit union tech stack, enabling seamless integration with core systems for member data and knowledge bases for front-line information," said Saahil Kamath, head of AI products at Eltropy, in a statement. "It integrates into online banking platforms and websites to facilitate navigation, ensure fast resolution times, and secure transfers to agents when needed. It also integrates with most [contact center-as-a-service] recording systems to provide AI intelligence for automating quality assurance."
"These new AI tools are redefining how credit unions and community banks operate," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, in a statement. "We've seen firsthand the impact they have on daily workflows and efficiency. AI isn't just a fancy add-on; it's becoming essential for meeting modern expectations. AI assistants help employees tap into vast knowledge bases instantly while members get quicker, more accurate responses. It's about using AI strategically to solve real problems and create better experiences for everyone."