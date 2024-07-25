Metricool Unleashes Advanced Features for Social Media Managers

Metricool, a social media management platform provider, has added features for companies to reach new audiences across platforms and access social performance metrics. These features include LinkedIn Personal Page Analytics, AI Social Media Assistant update, and integrations with Google Drive and Canva.

With Metricool's LinkedIn Personal Page Analytics feature, social media managers can connect their client accounts and analyze growth and content performance to understand which content resonates with their audiences and build on future posts.

The platform's enhanced AI Social Media Assistant provides new caption recommendations for future content based on the top-performing posts in Metricool's analytics dashboard. This is an expansion of the AI tool's capabilities, allowing users to create engaging posts, reuse and optimize content, adapt tones to target audiences, and increase conversions with call to action and hashtag suggestions.

With the Google Drive integration, users gain a connected media bank for their Google Drive assets folder and can schedule content directly from Metricool. The Canva integration provides direct access to Canva accounts to pull designs and schedule within Metricool.

The new capabilities and updates come after Metricool released a Threads API integration and AI Social Media Assistant in June. Users can schedule Threads posts, create auto lists, analyze metrics, and create and schedule custom reports. The AI Social Media Assistant is powered by natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to help enhance social media content creation and optimization.