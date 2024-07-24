Fast Simon Launches Merchandising AI Assistant

Fast Simon, a provider of shopping optimization technology, today launched the Merchandising AI Assistant, allowing merchandisers to chat with an artificial intelligence-powered assistant to create assortments and displays for shoppers in real time based on product attributes, availability, business performance metrics and more, to reflect current trends and branding.

Fast Simon uses generative AI to automatically aggregate information and translates merchandisers' thoughts using natural language into merchandising campaigns.

"Merchandising is both an art and a science," said Zohar Gilad, founder and CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "We use generative AI to process information about products and performance, which lets merchandisers focus on bringing their brand to life through creative displays and online experiences. We believe this innovation is the next frontier for merchandising."

Features of Fast Simon's Merchandising AI Assistant include the following: