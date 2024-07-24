Zappix’s Digital Patient Engagement Solution Is Now Available in Epic Connection Hub
Zappix has made its Digital Patient Engagement Platform available in Epic Connection Hub through an integration that enables healthcare providers to enhance patient interactions and streamline care processes using advanced digital tools.
Through this integration, healthcare providers can integrate Zappix's digital engagement tools into their existing workflows.
"We are thrilled to have our Digital Patient Engagement Platform available in the Epic Connection Hub," said Yossi Abraham, president and CEO of Zappix, in a statement. "This integration represents a significant milestone for Zappix, as it extends our reach and impact within the healthcare industry. We are committed to helping healthcare providers elevate patient experiences, improve patient access, dramatically reduce no-shows and late cancellations, and drive automation and efficiency."