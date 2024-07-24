Audience Town Launches Real Estate Search Marketing Analytics Platform

Audience Town, providers of a marketing analytics platform for real estate, has added paid search analytics functionality that allows home builders to access homebuyer insights and attribution analysis.

The new Audience Town Paid Search Analytics functionality does the following:

Reveals key consumer attributes about the people who engage with specific keywords, including essential data points like household income and likelihood to move.

Goes beyond website traffic to analyze search campaigns, keywords, and even CRM data (with custom integration).

Helps home builders optimize marketing budgets to drive more community-specific traffic, tours, leads, and home sales.

Provides clarity into the customer's path to purchase, both online and offline, so home builders can finally attribute sales to marketing spend at the community, ZIP code, and keyword level.