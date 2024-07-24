Audience Town Launches Real Estate Search Marketing Analytics Platform
Audience Town, providers of a marketing analytics platform for real estate, has added paid search analytics functionality that allows home builders to access homebuyer insights and attribution analysis.
The new Audience Town Paid Search Analytics functionality does the following:
- Reveals key consumer attributes about the people who engage with specific keywords, including essential data points like household income and likelihood to move.
- Goes beyond website traffic to analyze search campaigns, keywords, and even CRM data (with custom integration).
- Helps home builders optimize marketing budgets to drive more community-specific traffic, tours, leads, and home sales.
- Provides clarity into the customer's path to purchase, both online and offline, so home builders can finally attribute sales to marketing spend at the community, ZIP code, and keyword level.
"This is the first-ever analytics platform designed to help home builders know which half of their advertising is wasted and actually do something about it," said Ed Carey, founder and CEO of Audience Town, in a statement. "Home builders are asking for savings and efficiencies in a slower market, and they need efficient marketing technologies that can attribute which lead sources and keywords drive actual home sales. They want to optimize channels and lead sources, starting with the top marketing channel of paid search."