Act! Launches Act! Premium v26

Act!, a CRM and marketing automation solutions provider, has launched Act! Premium v26 with streamlined team coordination, generative artificial intelligence to inform email marketing campaigns, and improved interoperability with Microsoft Outlook.

Act! Premium v26 simplifies the management of team calendars, ensures seamless scheduling and improved collaboration. Leveraging an integration with OpenAI, v26 users can now create email marketing and landing page content for their small and midsize businesses. It is now easier for users to manage their contacts directly within Outlook, with an expanded integration that improved contact identification and tracking, note-taking, and monitoring.