Yelp Adds Advertising Features for National and Multilocation Businesses

Yelp has launched its Summer Ad Product Release with a series of new features and updates, including Request a Quote for Brands, a new Leads API, and extended Yelp Guaranteed, Verified License, and Portfolio. Yelp also expanded its offering with new and enhanced ad formats and measurement tools, including Spotlight video ads, Yelp Audiences for audio and connected TV platforms, and a new conversion API for advertiser measurement.

"Yelp has long been committed to providing multilocation advertisers with innovative products and features that enable them to reach and engage our high-intent audience at the local level," said Craig Saldanha, chief product officer of Yelp, in a statement. "Request a Quote is one of our most popular products for local services businesses, and we're excited to expand this lead-generating product to national brands. Through streamlined lead management, as well as our expanded offering of advertising solutions and measurement tools, Yelp is empowering national businesses to thrive and delivering more value to advertisers, while helping consumers make informed decisions with confidence."

The full list of feature enhancements in the latest release includes the following: