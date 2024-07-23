Pitchit Launches Lead Qualification as a Service
Pitchit today emerged from stealth and launched the Lead Qualification as a Service (LQaaS) platform, which automates the first 24 hours of manual labor required to qualify inbound leads.
Pitchit's LQaaS solution can sync leads from more than 7,000 channels, including social media, CRM, email, SMS, and more, to quote pricing, book meetings, handle objections, and capture personally identifiable information (PII) before handing qualified leads off to human sales reps.
"Imagine direct-messaging a cell phone service provider on Instagram, for example, and you instantly receive a response from a professional AI sales agent. The AI sales agent asks a couple of questions, then calls to help you make the purchase, all within minutes. Many brands would love to offer this kind of seamless sales experience, but it's simply too costly to support at scale with employees 24/7/365," said Paul Kleen, founder and CEO of Pitchit, in a statement. "Pitchit helps brands solve this challenge profitably at scale."