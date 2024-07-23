Pitchit Launches Lead Qualification as a Service

Pitchit today emerged from stealth and launched the Lead Qualification as a Service (LQaaS) platform, which automates the first 24 hours of manual labor required to qualify inbound leads.

Pitchit's LQaaS solution can sync leads from more than 7,000 channels, including social media, CRM, email, SMS, and more, to quote pricing, book meetings, handle objections, and capture personally identifiable information (PII) before handing qualified leads off to human sales reps.