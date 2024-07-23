TransUnion and SafeGuard Privacy Partner
TransUnion is partnering with SafeGuard Privacy to help streamline marketers' vetting for compliance when selecting third-party audience vendors for first-party customer data assets.
Through the TruAudience Data Marketplace, TransUnion provides access to thousands of audiences, powered by identity capabilities, that can be activated to nearly 200 endpoints. And now with SafeGuard, TransUnion clients can trust that each onboarded data provider has been thoroughly evaluated for privacy and compliance concerns, including all state and federal regulations.
To support this goal, TransUnion and SafeGuard Privacy, which also powers the Interactive Advertising Bureau's IAB Diligence Platform, have developed a data diligence questionnaire that, when combined with SafeGuard Privacy state law assessments, allows data providers to share their diligence information and proof of compliance. Data providers must respond to the questionnaire and attest to their privacy-safe and compliant methodologies to merchandise their taxonomies in the TruAudience Data Marketplace.
"Compliance can be complicated and resource-intensive to maintain, and non-compliance is a risk that marketers cannot afford to take," said Richy Glassberg, co-founder and CEO of SafeGuard Privacy, in a statement. "The market is saying that privacy diligence needs to be reworked and modernized to keep up with constantly evolving regulation. We are thrilled to partner with TransUnion to do that and to expand the availability of compliant audiences within the streaming advertising ecosystem."
"For decades, we at TransUnion have held ourselves to high standards across all our products and services," said Gareth Davies, senior vice president of product management at TransUnion, in a statement. "Now with SafeGuard Privacy helping us to vet our third-party data providers, we are confident that we will continue to meet those standards as more comprehensive state and privacy laws go into effect. This furthers TransUnion's commitment to provide sustainable audience solutions to ensure the future of addressable marketing."