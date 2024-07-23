TransUnion and SafeGuard Privacy Partner

TransUnion is partnering with SafeGuard Privacy to help streamline marketers' vetting for compliance when selecting third-party audience vendors for first-party customer data assets.

Through the TruAudience Data Marketplace, TransUnion provides access to thousands of audiences, powered by identity capabilities, that can be activated to nearly 200 endpoints. And now with SafeGuard, TransUnion clients can trust that each onboarded data provider has been thoroughly evaluated for privacy and compliance concerns, including all state and federal regulations.

To support this goal, TransUnion and SafeGuard Privacy, which also powers the Interactive Advertising Bureau's IAB Diligence Platform, have developed a data diligence questionnaire that, when combined with SafeGuard Privacy state law assessments, allows data providers to share their diligence information and proof of compliance. Data providers must respond to the questionnaire and attest to their privacy-safe and compliant methodologies to merchandise their taxonomies in the TruAudience Data Marketplace.