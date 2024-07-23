TrustRadius Launches Intent-Driven Leads Program
TrustRadius today launched the Intent-Driven Leads program, which leverages TrustRadius' downstream intent data and user reviews to generate high-quality leads from accounts actively researching technologies on the platform.
As part of the program, buyers engage with TrustRadius customer stories and market reports to opt in, and those leads are delivered with filters applied for sellers' ideal customer profiles and suppression lists.
"Our journey from being perceived solely as a review site to becoming a comprehensive business intelligence platform has been remarkable. Our Intent-Driven Leads program represents the next evolution in our commitment to connecting in-market buyers with their ideal seller in the space," said Vinay Bhagat, CEO of TrustRadius, in a statement. "We understand the challenges companies face in today's competitive market. By removing barriers and providing ICP-qualified, opted-in leads, we're enabling our customers to focus on what matters most: engaging with prospects and driving revenue."