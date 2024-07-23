TrustRadius Launches Intent-Driven Leads Program

TrustRadius today launched the Intent-Driven Leads program, which leverages TrustRadius' downstream intent data and user reviews to generate high-quality leads from accounts actively researching technologies on the platform.

As part of the program, buyers engage with TrustRadius customer stories and market reports to opt in, and those leads are delivered with filters applied for sellers' ideal customer profiles and suppression lists.