C3 AI Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

C3 AI, an artificial intelligence application software company, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) generative AI competency, recognizing its technical proficiency and customer success in supporting minimized hallucinations, prompt engineering, model customization, and data privacy.

C3 AI helps companies address customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS. Successful C3 Generative AI projects include streamlining operator assistance, improving safety for manufacturing operations, and rapid analysis of technical datasets, contracts, and intelligence.