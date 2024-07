RRD Acquires Digital and Print Marketing Businesses from Vericast

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has acquired digital and print marketing businesses from Vericast for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of the digital and print marketing businesses from Vericast will expand RRD's digital marketing offerings with capabilities across display advertising, dynamic mobile, and social media marketing. Additionally, it will also enhance RRD's print marketing offering, including cooperative mail and print coupon clearing business.