B2B Marketers’ Skills Are Changing, LinkedIn Finds

The B2B marketing team of the future is likely to be more agile, data-driven, and customer-centric than ever before, LinkedIn concludes in its “2024 B2B Marketing Benchmark” study.

Blending old and new tactics and techniques will help today’s marketers build more nimble teams for tomorrow, according to LinkedIn, which recommends in the report that companies look for these kinds of marketers to be successful:

Strategic thinkers. B2B marketers will need to think strategically and understand how their marketing efforts align with broader business goals and objectives. This includes understanding market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and industry trends. They are allocating budgets across many channels and activities, including paid media (23 percent), creative development (21 percent), and events and sponsorships (18 percent). At the same time, 67 percent of chief marketing officers expect to undergo a reorganization this year.

Technology trailblazers. Marketers will need to be comfortable using a wide range of marketing technology tools, including CRM systems, marketing automation platforms, analytics tools, and emerging technologies such as generative AI. The research found that two in three marketing leaders (66 percent) are already using generative AI in their marketing activities, a 20 percent increase over 2023.

Creative vanguard. In a crowded marketplace, creativity and innovation will be essential for B2B marketers to stand out and capture the attention of their already inundated audience. To connect with customers, B2B marketers will need to think outside the box creatively. To put this in perspective, today’s creative vanguard is allocating more budget for customer experiences (64 percent); increasing budgets for brand-building efforts (67 percent); and advocating for bolder creative campaigns (90 percent).

Innovative content strategists. Marketers will need to develop compelling and valuable content across different formats and platforms to engage with their target audience and drive conversions. Innovative content strategists are blending traditional techniques with cutting-edge technology to deliver content that resonates with their audiences across top channels, including social media (75 percent), email (61 percent), blogs (42 percent), and connected TV (20 percent). More than half say that visual content, such as videos and infographics, are going to be the top form of content used in their marketing efforts. Additionally, 61 percent of B2B marketers say they expect influencer content usage in marketing materials to increase.

Data interpreters. With the abundance of data available, marketers will be able to prove impact to the wider organization. They will need to be proficient in analyzing data to uncover insights about customer behavior, preferences, and market trends.

Continual learners. The marketing landscape is constantly evolving, with new technologies, channels, and trends emerging all the time. B2B marketers will need to be adaptable and committed to continual learning to stay ahead of the curve and remain effective in their roles.

Collaborative communicators. Working cross-functionally with sales, product, and other teams is imperative for the B2B marketer of the future. Strong communication and collaboration skills will be crucial for aligning marketing efforts with overall business objectives as well as fostering teamwork.

Visionary chief marketing officers. CMOs serve as visionary leaders, strategists, and advocates for customer-centricity and innovation within B2B marketing organizations of the future. They play a critical role in driving growth, fostering collaboration, and ensuring that marketing efforts are aligned with the overall goals and objectives of organizations.

DEI champions. In a time when the legitimacy of diversity, equity, and inclusion is being questioned, B2B marketers are holding the line and serving as ambassadors when it comes to ensuring DEI is integrated in strategic decision making companywide.

The report also uncovered the following B2B marketing trends:

Eighty-eight percent of B2B marketing leaders are bullish on their team’s ability to drive revenue in the year ahead.

Seventy-two percent of B2B marketing leaders expect budgets to increase.

Seventy-two percent of B2B chief marketing officers have found it challenging to focus on reaching buyers due to so many competing demands.

Eighty-eight percent of B2B CMOs believe that relationship building is key to success.

Sixty-six percent of B2B marketing leaders are already using generative AI in their marketing activities, with 40 percent saying it has helped improve efficiency and productivity, 39 percent saying it has accelerated content creation, and 30 percent saying it has led to cost efficiencies.

Going forward, LinkedIn recommends that companies hire marketers with both left- and right-brained skills, seeking talent with a mix of technical, creative, and interpersonal skills

Top skills needed in the next year or two, according to LinkedIn, will include innovative thinking (cited by 43 percent of respondents, problem solving (41 percent), and adaptability (41 percent).