AdImpact Launches Market Intelligence Platform

AdImpact, an advertising intelligence company, today launched an industry-wide TV intelligence platform that brings broadcast, cable, and connected advertising and market intelligence at the local level to advertisers across industries.
The AdImpact Platform spans all 210 DMAs, providing a clear view of the regional or national television landscape, across broadcast, cable, and connected TV, enabling marketers to access near real-time insights into industry verticals, advertisers, spend, and impression data. Specific information available includes market share by advertiser, network, station, app and DMA.
As a result, advertisers can now evaluate the performance of their ads on both a hyper-local and national scale across platforms, gaining insights from granular airing-level data. This comprehensive coverage includes access to AdImpact’s local ad catalog, featuring more than 1.5 million unique creatives and more than 320 advertiser subcategories.
"As the television landscape continues to evolve, advertisers demand real-time insights into the markets and channels they're investing in," said Don Norton, general manager of data solutions at AdImpact, in a statement. "The introduction of our user-friendly platform will equip advertisers and media owners with the insights they need to make smart business decisions across traditional and streaming environments."