AdImpact Launches Market Intelligence Platform

AdImpact, an advertising intelligence company, today launched an industry-wide TV intelligence platform that brings broadcast, cable, and connected advertising and market intelligence at the local level to advertisers across industries.

The AdImpact Platform spans all 210 DMAs, providing a clear view of the regional or national television landscape, across broadcast, cable, and connected TV, enabling marketers to access near real-time insights into industry verticals, advertisers, spend, and impression data. Specific information available includes market share by advertiser, network, station, app and DMA.

As a result, advertisers can now evaluate the performance of their ads on both a hyper-local and national scale across platforms, gaining insights from granular airing-level data. This comprehensive coverage includes access to AdImpact’s local ad catalog, featuring more than 1.5 million unique creatives and more than 320 advertiser subcategories.