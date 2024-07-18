Loop Media Partners with DoubleVerify
Loop Media, a multichannel streaming connected TV platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, and premium entertainment channels, is partnering with DoubleVerify to help protect advertisers against fraudulent and invalid CTV traffic.
Through the partnership, Loop Media will add the DV Marketplace Suite Quality Insights' pre-bid fraud and invalid traffic protection solution to help Loop avoid serving advertisements to sites identified by the Internet Advertising Bureau as invalid or fraudulent. Loop Media will also use DV's measurement and reporting tools.
This partnership also enables Loop Media to optimize inventory across its network.
"DV's pre-bid protection and media quality verification solution further solidifies our commitment to creating an effective, safe, and transparent CTV ecosystem for both advertisers and our platform partners. Loop's use of DV's trusted suite of solutions helps to boost the confidence of our current and future advertisers across our network nationwide," said Jon Niermann, founder of Loop Media, in a statement.
"As CTV continues to grow as a critical component of media strategies, it is essential for publishers and advertisers to have confidence in the integrity of their media investments," said Steve Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Loop Media as they take another step to protect advertisers and optimize inventory performance. With DV's comprehensive solutions, Loop Media is ultimately fostering a more secure and effective advertising environment, ensuring transparency and quality in the CTV ecosystem."