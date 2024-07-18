Loop Media Partners with DoubleVerify

Loop Media, a multichannel streaming connected TV platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, and premium entertainment channels, is partnering with DoubleVerify to help protect advertisers against fraudulent and invalid CTV traffic.

Through the partnership, Loop Media will add the DV Marketplace Suite Quality Insights' pre-bid fraud and invalid traffic protection solution to help Loop avoid serving advertisements to sites identified by the Internet Advertising Bureau as invalid or fraudulent. Loop Media will also use DV's measurement and reporting tools.

This partnership also enables Loop Media to optimize inventory across its network.