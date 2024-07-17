Sinch Introduces Sinch AI

Sinch, a cloud communications provider, today introduced Sinch AI.

Integrated throughout the Sinch Customer Communications Cloud, Sinch AI delivers intelligent solutions across all major business functions. It accelerates marketing and support teams with generative writing tools and sophisticated bots . For developers and product managers, Sinch AI provides smarter building blocks that detect conversational nuances like sentiment and intention. It even proactively filters out fraud, enabling operators to connect with confidence.

"As an organization, we believe AI must be intentional and address our customers' communications needs. AI has always been central to our vision, and Sinch AI truly represents the next evolution in this journey," said Sean O'Neal, chief product officer at Sinch, in a statement.

"While innovation is at our core, being a trusted partner isn't negotiable," said Sibito Morley, chief data and transformation officer at Sinch, in a statement. "The current AI landscape is complex, with both exciting innovations and potential pitfalls. To ensure businesses can confidently use Sinch AI, we are committed to embedding robust AI governance from the onset. These safeguards are integral and present at the highest levels within Sinch."