CallRail Launches Convert Assist
CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, today launched Convert Assist, which combines generative and conversational artificial intelligence to bring lead conversion solutions to small and midsized businesses
Convert Assist brings together action plans, call coaching, and smart follow up to help users personalize conversations with leads and accelerate response times.
Convert Assist can do the following:
- Auto-generate next steps for every lead based on all prior calls.
- Automatically draft ready-to-send email messages or call back content.
- Provide real-time call coaching to front-line agents.
"As a marketer myself, I understand the value of each and every lead and how important it is to provide a personalized response to each one quickly," said Laura Beussman, senior vice president of marketing at CallRail, in a statement. "Most customers expect a response from a business within hours and are most likely to go with whoever responds first. Convert Assist is a game-changer for the industry that will help SMBs capture more leads and turn them into paying customers. I'm excited we're able to take the innovations coming out of CallRail Labs and launch a new, AI-driven product that will make an immediate impact for our customers."