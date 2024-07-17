CallRail Launches Convert Assist

CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, today launched Convert Assist, which combines generative and conversational artificial intelligence to bring lead conversion solutions to small and midsized businesses

Convert Assist brings together action plans, call coaching, and smart follow up to help users personalize conversations with leads and accelerate response times.

Convert Assist can do the following:

Auto-generate next steps for every lead based on all prior calls.

Automatically draft ready-to-send email messages or call back content.

Provide real-time call coaching to front-line agents.