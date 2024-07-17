commercetools Joins Azure Marketplace

commercetools, a composable commerce solutions provider, has made its platform available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on the Azure cloud environment.

"Today's commerce landscape demands unlimited flexibility and adaptability. With commercetools Platform now available on Microsoft Azure, we're empowering our customers with the choice to run their commerce architecture on the cloud provider that best suits their needs," said Blaine Trainor, global vice president of partnerships and alliances at commercetools, in a statement. "This move reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing market. As we look to the future, we're excited to continue driving innovation and helping our customers navigate the digital commerce landscape."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of the Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome commercetools to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."