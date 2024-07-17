CARTO Introduces AI Agents for Spatial Analytics

CARTO, providers of spatial analysis platform, today launched CARTO AI Agents, which combines geospatial technology with artificial intelligence.

Leveraging large language models (LLMs), AI Agents provide a conversational interface, allowing users to navigate and analyze complex spatial data and< derive actionable insights from maps through intuitive, natural-language interactions.

"Geospatial data is often isolated from other business data, affecting decision-making," said Javier de la Torre, founder and chief sales officer of CARTO, in a statement. "The spatial data science field is on the cusp of an industry-wide transformation as AI allows quick answers to spatial questions and wider access to spatial analytics. With CARTO's AI Agents, businesses can transform their approach to problem-solving, plan and execute solutions, and adapt to changing scenarios in a specific location or across the globe."