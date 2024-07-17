Accenture Acquires Logic

Accenture is acquiring Logic, a retail technology services firm with strong capabilities in merchandising, stores, digital, analytics and cloud, enhancing its ability to drive technology transformations for retail clients globally. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Business disruption is intensifying and requires retailers to embrace a strategy of continuous reinvention to deliver value across every part of the business with digital technology at the core," said Jill Standish, global lead of Accenture's retail industry practice, in a statement. "The addition of Logic's expertise and industry-specific skills will further enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive retail solutions and drive transformative outcomes for our clients to thrive is this dynamic marketplace."

"For more than 25 years, our focus at Logic has been helping our retail clients move faster, innovate smarter, and thrive in the face of retail disruption. Joining Accenture will enable us to expand our reach and accelerate our mission, providing even greater value to our clients and unlocking new growth opportunities for our talented team," said Bill Szlaius, co-founder and CEO of ?Logic, in a statement.