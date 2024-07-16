boost.ai Partners with CX Effect

boost.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider, has partnered with CX Effect to enhance CX Effect's offerings with boost.ai's hybrid AI platform.

"Business success in the next decade and beyond will be achieved by delivering seamless, safe, and hyper-personalized experiences for every single customer. CX Effect is the premier technology outfitter for CX solutions, and through them, we've unlocked a powerful new channel for businesses to explore how hybrid AI can elevate their customer journey," said Nick Mitchell, chief revenue officer of boost.ai, in a statement. "Now, businesses looking to refresh their CX strategy have access to an AI solution that delivers ROI within months and scales with their growth."

"Automation, 24/7 self-service capability, and hyper-personalized engagement are just a few benefits conversational AI offers to businesses aiming to enhance the customer experience. Today and in the future, AI will be integral in evolving CX across all sectors," said Andrew Pryfogle, founder and CEO of CX Effect, in a statement. "By partnering with boost.ai, our partners can provide their customers with reliable, safe, generative technology that provides a seamless and trustworthy experience for both employees and customers."