Attentive Launches AI Pro

Attentive, an SMS and email marketing platform provider, today launched AI Pro, a suite of tools that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize marketing messaging.

"At Attentive, our top priority is to support brands in embracing AI to maximize their performance and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive, in a statement. "With brands already seeing an average 124 percent revenue boosts when using Attentive AI models, we predict that even more of our customers will see performance lifts this holiday season. With Attentive AI, we ensure every message matters."

AI Pro helps marketers unlock data to anticipate customer needs and behaviors, find new audiences, and deliver unique messages for the highest performance. It includes the following: