Pipeline360 Launches Display Advertising Platform

Pipeline360, Integrate's media business, today launched a display advertising platform that pairs with content syndication for an integrated Branded Demand offering.

The enhanced display platform is purpose-built for B2B and leverages artificial intelligence and first-party segment technology to enable customizable account targeting at any stage of the buying journey. It brings together display for brand awareness and content syndication for demand generation.

New features and functionality include the following:

Improved reach, leveraging artificial intelligence and first-party segments for display campaigns.

Custom-fit account lists to make each campaign unique and targeted to ideal company profiles that ensure audience consistency and an orchestrated approach to account optimization throughout the campaign lifecycle. It also includes double the number of creative units supported and the ability to integrate display ads with content syndication.

Enhanced reporting and analytics for real-time visibility into Branded Demand campaign performance. Users can download, schedule, and automate campaign data delivery to outside teams or systems via email.