Bloomerang Launches AI Content Assistant for Nonprofit Communications
Bloomerang, providers of donor, volunteer, and fundraising management software for nonprofits, has updated the email builder within its giving platform. New capabilities include the following:
- A generative artificial intelligence content assistant that suggests headlines, email copy, and calls to action that resonate with donors.
- Email templates rooted in donor psychology and fundraising best practices and preloaded with sample content to inspire a variety of nonprofit communications. Organizations can brand templates with their colors and logos. Additionally, all templates are optimized for mobile and user accessibility.
- A rich design toolbox that allows users to customize every element in emails with drag-and-drop content blocks, web-safe fonts and color palettes, and pre-built templates complete with starter copy.
"Bloomerang is at the forefront of AI innovation for nonprofits, and our latest email builder enhancements exemplify this dedication. Bloomerang is currently the only giving platform that integrates seamless generative-AI writing assistance directly into the email builder, precisely where users need it. We're leading the way in AI innovation to empower nonprofits and will continue to develop new ways to incorporate AI into the fabric of our giving platform," said Tammy Hammond, chief product officer of Bloomerang, in a statement.
"Nonprofits today are stretched thin, so our focus is to continuously innovate and provide the friendliest and highest-impact solutions in the sector," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang, in a statement. "We're excited to deliver our latest email advancements in Bloomerang's giving platform to help organizations communicate more efficiently and effectively, creating a world where every nonprofit can share their powerful stories and make a difference."