Bloomerang Launches AI Content Assistant for Nonprofit Communications

Bloomerang, providers of donor, volunteer, and fundraising management software for nonprofits, has updated the email builder within its giving platform. New capabilities include the following:

"Bloomerang is at the forefront of AI innovation for nonprofits, and our latest email builder enhancements exemplify this dedication. Bloomerang is currently the only giving platform that integrates seamless generative-AI writing assistance directly into the email builder, precisely where users need it. We're leading the way in AI innovation to empower nonprofits and will continue to develop new ways to incorporate AI into the fabric of our giving platform," said Tammy Hammond, chief product officer of Bloomerang, in a statement.

"Nonprofits today are stretched thin, so our focus is to continuously innovate and provide the friendliest and highest-impact solutions in the sector," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang, in a statement. "We're excited to deliver our latest email advancements in Bloomerang's giving platform to help organizations communicate more efficiently and effectively, creating a world where every nonprofit can share their powerful stories and make a difference."