C3 AI Launches C3 Generative AI for Government Programs

C3 AI has released C3 Generative AI for Government Programs, a generative artificial intelligence application that helps federal, state, and local governments deliver information to the public. The application streamlines access and comprehension of complex government programs, empowering the public to find answers directly through an intuitive search and chat interface.

"Understanding and accessing vital services and benefits programs can be an overwhelming process for many, and C3 Generative AI for Government Programs provides an easy way to get clear and quick answers to questions about the intricacies of these services," said Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI, in a statement. "Government programs and services make the most impact when those who need them can smoothly use them. This product offers an intuitive, intelligent interface that provides trustworthy information about programs like the Affordable Care Act, alleviating staff workload, accelerating information gathering, and transforming how the public can learn about and use critical services."

With C3 Generative AI for Government Programs, users can get trustworthy answers with complete citations to sources and websites. The application understands nuances of various programs and provides clear, step-by-step instructions if applicable, and supports queries and responses in more than 130 languages.

Running on Google Cloud and fed by Google's Gemini large language models, C3 Generative AI for Government Programs can withstand large inquiry volume and deliver responses through features like large context windows, multimodal capabilities, and reasoning capabilities. C3 Generative AI then packages this strong foundation into an enterprise-grade AI application that eliminates hallucination, provides high precision responses, maintains source traceability, and meets strict security requirements.