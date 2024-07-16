UserTesting Unveils July 2024 Product Release

UserTesting, an experience research and insights provider, today unveiled updates to the UserTesting Human Insight Platform with the July 2024 product release, which provides greater flexibility in gathering insights, more accurate audience targeting, and streamlined sharing of insights at every stage of product development.

Expanded artificial intelligence-powered survey capabilities now include branching logic and new question types that enable customers to capture more relevant and thoughtful feedback that is tailored to specific research goals. Additionally, UserTesting's new Screener guidance enhances audience targeting by offering real-time suggestions to refine screener questions. Enterprise sharing capabilities are significantly improved with a new tag management system and support for Confluence whiteboards.

Highlights of UserTesting's July 2024 release include the following:

Smarter, more engaging surveys with branching logic that enables users to gain more thoughtful and relevant feedback with engaging surveys that adapt questions based on responses.

More survey question types, with image tasks and matrix questions.

Screener guidance, an addition to UserTesting AI that offers real-time suggestions for more effective questions to improve survey targeting before launch.

Confluence whiteboards integration, embedding publicly shared UserTesting videos, highlight reels, and clips directly within Confluence whiteboards. This integration complements existing integrations with Atlassian tools, including Jira and Jira Product Discovery.

Tag management, offering more control and governance over the labeling, grouping, and standardization of insights.