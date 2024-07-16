Marketing Architects Launches ScriptSooth, an AI Pretesting Tool
TV advertising agency Marketing Architects has launched ScriptSooth, an artificial intelligence-powered pretesting platform for TV commercials.
Misfits & Machines, Marketing Architects' sister product development incubator, created ScriptSooth. Built on large language models (LLMs), ScriptSooth tests TV scripts against synthetic audiences to identify which commercial will drive the greatest response.
The tool's benefits include the following:
- More reliable results by eliminating human biases.
- Faster testing with unlimited concepts tested in minutes.
- Validated predictive capabilities based on years of historical data.
- Detailed insights into winning concepts.
"ScriptSooth is the future of TV pretesting," said Joel Kalinowski, vice president of artificial intelligence at Marketing Architects, in a statement. "Its speed and accuracy mean advertisers can make important, timely decisions about their TV creative with greater confidence than ever."