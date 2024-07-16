Marketing Architects Launches ScriptSooth, an AI Pretesting Tool

TV advertising agency Marketing Architects has launched ScriptSooth, an artificial intelligence-powered pretesting platform for TV commercials.

Misfits & Machines, Marketing Architects' sister product development incubator, created ScriptSooth. Built on large language models (LLMs), ScriptSooth tests TV scripts against synthetic audiences to identify which commercial will drive the greatest response.

The tool's benefits include the following:

More reliable results by eliminating human biases.

Faster testing with unlimited concepts tested in minutes.

Validated predictive capabilities based on years of historical data.

Detailed insights into winning concepts.