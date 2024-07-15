Qlik Releases Qlik Talend Cloud

Qlik, a provider of data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today released Qlik Talend Cloud, an integrated solution to enhance data trust and accessibility for AI value creation at scale. It is underpinned by Qlik and Talend technologies to facilitate responsible enterprise AI adoption.

Qlik Talend Cloud delivers AI-augmented data integration capabilities to maintain data integrity and accelerate AI adoption.

"Qlik Talend Cloud is built for enterprises that want to leverage AI at scale," said Drew Clarke, executive vice president and general manager of Qlik's Data Business Unit, in a statement. "By integrating the latest AI advancements with our trusted data solutions, we help businesses to transform raw data into strategic assets. This new solution accelerates this value by reducing the risks associated with enterprise AI adoption."

Qlik Talend Cloud supports connectivity to more than 400 cloud-based data sources through significant enhancements to its connector factory. It also integrates with Qlik analytics, and enables cloud-independent and technology-agnostic deployment.