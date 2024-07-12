MessageGears Integrates with Snowflake Cortex AI

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has integrated with Snowflake Cortex AI, Snowflake's fully managed large language model (LLM) and vector search service.

The integration will enable enterprise companies to leverage advanced generative artificial intelligence for audiences and journeys, as well as for campaign creation, activation and measurement. It also provides advanced features and functionality, including analysis of customer feedback sentiment, summaries of large datasets, and personalized responses tailored to individual customer interactions.