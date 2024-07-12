MessageGears Integrates with Snowflake Cortex AI
MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has integrated with Snowflake Cortex AI, Snowflake's fully managed large language model (LLM) and vector search service.
The integration will enable enterprise companies to leverage advanced generative artificial intelligence for audiences and journeys, as well as for campaign creation, activation and measurement. It also provides advanced features and functionality, including analysis of customer feedback sentiment, summaries of large datasets, and personalized responses tailored to individual customer interactions.
"Enterprise brands have made significant investments in internal data platforms," said Craig Pohan, chief technology officer of MessageGears, in a statement. "However, many find it challenging to fully use AI capabilities within a traditional SaaS model. Our unique approach to direct data access, combined with Cortex AI, enables teams to generate custom content that can instantly leverage attributes in Snowflake. It's a game-changer for enterprises that need to act quickly once a customer engages."