Braze Introduces the Braze Data Platform

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has launched the Braze Data Platform, a composable set of data capabilities and partner integrations to streamline data unification, activation, and distribution.

With the Braze Data Platform, companies can do the following:

Unify data for accessibility via enhanced ecosystem integrations - Braze simplifies the process of collecting and bringing first-party data together, regardless of the source, with real time, direct integrations to leading cloud data platforms, data warehouses, and software providers. Newly launched CDI Segments, an extension of Braze Cloud Data Ingestion (CDI), is now available in early access for partners, including Amazon Redshift from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks, and Snowflake, giving zero-copy access to customer data and streamlining data flow for better customer engagement.

Activate data for increased personalization and relevance - New enhanced data management capabilities in Braze Catalogs help companies understand and optimize data collection and utilization over time. With turnkey partner integrations into the Braze Data Platform, they can combine these insights with other data sources to understand and act on user behavior in real time, using reporting and analytics for impactful campaigns. Sage AI by Braze then helps test and deliver personalized experiences at scale, extending the value of first-party data.

Distribute data to build brand equity - The Braze Data Platform facilitates sistribution of product, engagement, and customer data to preferred third-party tools for deeper analysis, including analytics and business intelligence solutions from Amplitude, Contentsquare, Mixpanel, and Snowplow. Braze also offers Currents connectors, Snowflake Data Sharing, and APIs to help companies get broader organizational value from customer engagement data generated and collected with Braze.

"Snowflake is aligned with Braze in the shared goal to help brands leverage their data more fully. The Braze Data Platform is a positive step in this journey, helping make data work harder. Bringing applications to the data is the backbone of our AI Data Cloud product vision, and we're thrilled to see how Braze helps brands with this today," said Tarik Dwiek, head of technology alliances at Snowflake, in a statement. "Modern marketers need access to a unified view of their data, to connect with their customers personally in an efficient and personal way," said Kevin Wang, chief product officer of Braze, in a statement. "Our mission with the Braze Data Platform is to empower brands of all sizes to harness the power of their data for superior customer engagement across digital channels. Our platform seamlessly integrates with leading data ecosystem technologies, allowing brands to unify and activate their data effortlessly. With a real-time stream processing foundation, Braze allows brands to gain immediate insight into customer behavior."

Braze closely partners with customer data platforms (CDPs) like Amperity, Amplitude, Census, Hightouch, mParticle, Rudderstack, Simon Data, Tealium, Treasure Data, and Twilio Segment.