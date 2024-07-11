Klaviyo Expands AI Suite for Marketers

Klaviyo has added Flows AI, personalized campaigns, and review sentiment to Klaviyo AI to help marketers weave together data to deeply understand their customers, generate ideas, bring those ideas to life.

The new features in Klaviyo AI include the following:

Complex marketing flows designed with Flows AI, which allows marketers to build flows in seconds with a simple prompt and use segments for better targeting of customer messages.

A/B testing with personalized campaigns, where AI determines the winning version of an email or SMS campaign for each subscriber based on individual likelihood to engage and sends it out instantly.

Get actionable insights about what customers love (or hate) with review sentiment AI, which analyzes the data and identifies positive and negative trends.