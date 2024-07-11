Klaviyo Expands AI Suite for Marketers
Klaviyo has added Flows AI, personalized campaigns, and review sentiment to Klaviyo AI to help marketers weave together data to deeply understand their customers, generate ideas, bring those ideas to life.
The new features in Klaviyo AI include the following:
- Complex marketing flows designed with Flows AI, which allows marketers to build flows in seconds with a simple prompt and use segments for better targeting of customer messages.
- A/B testing with personalized campaigns, where AI determines the winning version of an email or SMS campaign for each subscriber based on individual likelihood to engage and sends it out instantly.
- Get actionable insights about what customers love (or hate) with review sentiment AI, which analyzes the data and identifies positive and negative trends.
"The best B2C brands know that building genuine customer relationships is the fastest path to success. But with infinite data points and increasing customer expectations, marketers can't do it alone," said Jamie Domenici, chief marketing officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Klaviyo AI is our easy-to-use solution to help brands move faster, be more creative, and drive revenue. Most importantly, our AI offerings are here to give marketers an edge by anticipating what customers will buy, spotting trends in product reviews and generating complex marketing flows with a simple line of text."