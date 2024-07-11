Claravine Launches Connected Application on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Claravine has launched a connected application powered by Snowflake, connecting the Data Standards Cloud to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to help marketers manage and mobilize their data.

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Claravine's connected application dramatically reduces manual data preparation tasks, breaks down data silos and accelerates both data availability and quality. Claravine provides a marketing data foundation, standardizing metadata within Snowflake, to streamline marketing efforts like propensity scoring, personalization, prescriptive email content creation and customer support co-pilots. Claravine's solution allows Snowflake customers to access dimension table management and enables integration of creative metadata from a digital asset management system into media campaigns.