Claravine Launches Connected Application on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud
Claravine has launched a connected application powered by Snowflake, connecting the Data Standards Cloud to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to help marketers manage and mobilize their data.
By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Claravine's connected application dramatically reduces manual data preparation tasks, breaks down data silos and accelerates both data availability and quality. Claravine provides a marketing data foundation, standardizing metadata within Snowflake, to streamline marketing efforts like propensity scoring, personalization, prescriptive email content creation and customer support co-pilots. Claravine's solution allows Snowflake customers to access dimension table management and enables integration of creative metadata from a digital asset management system into media campaigns.
"Today marks an important step in our partnership with Claravine," said Jim Warner, global field chief technology officer for advertising and marketing at Snowflake, in a statement. "The new connected application enables joint customers to pass standardized marketing metadata directly into Snowflake to power campaign intelligence. With Claravine and Snowflake, marketers can make more confident, data-driven decisions that drive their businesses forward."
"Launching the Data Standards Cloud and Snowflake AI Data Cloud integration is a game-changer for our joint clients and their marketing teams," said Chris Comstock, chief growth officer of Claravine, in a statement. "This connected application streamlines marketing data management, reducing errors in data preparation and providing a reliable source of marketing metadata. As more customers centralize their core data infrastructure on Snowflake, we believe metadata is an essential component to a successful data strategy."