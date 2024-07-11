VideoAmp Partners with Snap

VideoAmp, a media measurement company, is partnering with Snap, the social technology platform provider. Snap will integrate its first-party data, video, and augmented reality (AR) inventory into VideoAmp's cross-platform planning solution to help advertisers alloocate budgets to reach audiences across linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms.

Leveraging VideoAmp's big data and tech engine, VALID, Snap can independently run supplemental measurement and planning alongside its core advertising. VideoAmp's video planning capabilities will also allow advertisers to explore and test new AR formats.