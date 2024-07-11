VideoAmp Partners with Snap
VideoAmp, a media measurement company, is partnering with Snap, the social technology platform provider. Snap will integrate its first-party data, video, and augmented reality (AR) inventory into VideoAmp's cross-platform planning solution to help advertisers alloocate budgets to reach audiences across linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms.
Leveraging VideoAmp's big data and tech engine, VALID, Snap can independently run supplemental measurement and planning alongside its core advertising. VideoAmp's video planning capabilities will also allow advertisers to explore and test new AR formats.
"This should be seen as a game-changing moment for the industry and cross-platform planning," said Pete Bradbury, chief commercial and growth officer of VideoAmp, in a statement. "We have the opportunity to meet consumers at every touchpoint and enrich the planning process by offering a more holistic solution across premium video and digital platforms. Now clients can have the insights they need to more effectively allocate their budgets to reach their target audiences and achieve stronger, better business outcomes. And that's exciting."
"At Snap, we help advertisers reach more than 800 million people on Snapchat every month, and we're excited to maximize the impact of their video campaigns with a comprehensive suite of video planning tools," said Alexander Dao, global head of agency development and sales partnerships at Snap, in a statement. "VideoAmp's planner is already familiar to many agencies and gives us an opportunity to provide advertisers with more choices to plan and measure across our video and first-to-market AR formats."