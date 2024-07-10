New Relic Enhances Digital Experience Monitoring Across Mobile and Web

New Relic, an observability platform provider,has enhanced its Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) suite to help businesses improve digital experiences and optimize the performance and reliability of digital applications. The DEM suite now includes New Relic mobile user journeys, New Relic mobile logs, and enhancements to New Relic session replay.

New Relic DEM helps businesses understand how users are interacting with their applications so that they can address bottlenecks, fix bugs, and design new features. It offers real user monitoring (RUM) capabilities like browser monitoring, mobile monitoring, and synthetic monitoring, with APM 360 and errors inbox.

New Relic mobile user journey provides instant access to a comprehensive view of every customer interaction. Dynamic, nonlinear charts provide granular insights beyond basic page views, including breadcrumbs, HTTP events, and handled exceptions. It helps companies do the following:

Crash analysis, to dentify frequently triggering user actions, prioritize bug fixes, and improve app stability.

Troubleshoot exceptions and HTTP errors, to understand user behavior, identify causes, and evaluate exception handling effectiveness before and after issues occur.

Optimize their conversion funnel, to identify friction points and improve conversion rates with successful events like purchases and signups.

Investigate user support interactions:, to identify common pain points driving users to seek help before and after accessing support.

Understand post-launch user behavior, to identify drop-off points, and refine app experience after launches.

Log data helps teams improve app usability and design, detect and reveal security threats, and diagnose customer-impacting issues, with greater context around errors, crashes, and performance. New Relic mobile log monitoring supports native platforms like iOS, Android, and watchOS, and popular hybrid frameworks likeXamarin, .NET MAUI, React Native, Flutter, Cordova, and Ionic Capacitor).

With New Relic session replay, businesses can precisely visualize user sessions, showing behavior down to the code level. It enables cross-functional teams, including product managers, application developers, UX designers, and customer support, to collaborate within a single platform and optimize product use, capturing critical incidents without extensive session recordings. It captures more than 25 million sessions weekly across 5,000 browser applications. Additional highlights include the following: