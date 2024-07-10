WeDoCRM Launches Talent Sourcing Service

WeDoCRM today launched a CRM talent sourcing service to help companies discover and acquire top-tier sales and marketing employees.

WeDoCRM's talent sourcing service fast-tracks the hiring process, ensuring top candidates are recruited, assessed, and onboarded within just a few weeks.

"We are excited to introduce our Talent Sourcing Service, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing exceptional CRM service and value to our clients," said Matthew Watson, co-founder and CEO of WeDoCRM, in a statement. "With our specialized expertise and extensive database, we are well-positioned to empower organisations with the talent they need to drive success and growth in the competitive CRM sales and marketing landscape.